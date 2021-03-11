Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 76.4%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

