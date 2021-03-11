Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Decreases By 76.7%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOAF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

