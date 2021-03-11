Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 731.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 731.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

