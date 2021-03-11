Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 82.8%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

BNSO stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.