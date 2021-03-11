Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Declines By 96.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGLD opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Buscar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
Buscar Company Profile
