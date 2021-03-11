Short Interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Drops By 77.3%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 11th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.01. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

