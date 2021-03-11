Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Drops By 83.6%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 11th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHUC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

