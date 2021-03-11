Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 98.2%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 11th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Chemical stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. China Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About China Chemical

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

