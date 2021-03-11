Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 98.2%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 11th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Chemical stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. China Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About China Chemical
