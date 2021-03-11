Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Drops By 77.8%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.57. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

