Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Drops By 77.8%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.57. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.40.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
