Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 77.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 11th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,973 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.