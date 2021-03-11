Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Expands By 372.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBGPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

