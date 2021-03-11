Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Declines By 90.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRECF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,744. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

