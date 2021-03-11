Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Expands By 240.0%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,773. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.