Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Grows By 300.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DBRM remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. 126,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,610. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.