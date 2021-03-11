Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Grows By 300.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBRM remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. 126,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,610. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

