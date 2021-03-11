Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 80.8%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Diamondhead Casino stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 99,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,089. Diamondhead Casino has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Diamondhead Casino
