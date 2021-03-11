Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 80.8%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diamondhead Casino stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 99,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,089. Diamondhead Casino has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

