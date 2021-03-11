Short Interest in DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Decreases By 98.4%

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DIGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 114,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,138. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 1,137.19% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

