Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Decreases By 78.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 11th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,272. digitiliti has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About digitiliti
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.