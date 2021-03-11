Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Decreases By 78.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 11th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,272. digitiliti has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

