Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Rises By 337.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTF stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

