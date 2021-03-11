Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Expands By 383.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

EVM opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

