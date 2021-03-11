Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Increases By 425.0%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ESSI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Eco Science Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get Eco Science Solutions alerts:

Eco Science Solutions Company Profile

Eco Science Solutions, Inc provides consumer and enterprise technology products and services for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery arrangement.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.