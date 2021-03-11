Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Increases By 425.0%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ESSI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Eco Science Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
Eco Science Solutions Company Profile
