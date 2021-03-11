Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Declines By 77.1%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 11th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,753,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,035,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,294,875. Eco-Tek Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Eco-Tek Group
