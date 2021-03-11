Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Declines By 77.1%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 11th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,753,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,035,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,294,875. Eco-Tek Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

