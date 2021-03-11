Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Grows By 433.3%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESBK stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

