Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Rises By 512.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

