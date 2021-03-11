Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Drops By 95.2%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EVRAZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.