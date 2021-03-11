Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 275.5%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 275.5% from the February 11th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXROF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.94.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

