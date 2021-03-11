Short Interest in FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Drops By 98.8%

FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FPPP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,801. FieldPoint Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana.

