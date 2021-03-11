Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Expands By 409.3%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 409.3% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ FTA opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

