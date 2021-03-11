Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 581.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 581.1% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QTEC stock opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04.

