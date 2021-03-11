Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 98.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 11th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

