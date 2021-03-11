Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Decreases By 75.0%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTDL remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. FirsTime Design has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $29.22.
About FirsTime Design
