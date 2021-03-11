Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Decreases By 75.0%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTDL remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. FirsTime Design has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Get FirsTime Design alerts:

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.