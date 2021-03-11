Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 600.0%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$25.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

FLUIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Santander cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidra presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

