Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Decreases By 93.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PDYPY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

