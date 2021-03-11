Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 76.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $$129.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 542. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
