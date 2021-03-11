Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 76.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $$129.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 542. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

