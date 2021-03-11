Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Drops By 96.0%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the February 11th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,823,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMNI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,110. Gemini Group Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Gemini Group Global Company Profile

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

