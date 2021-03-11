Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 80.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHOT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 871,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,979. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

