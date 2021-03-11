Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 80.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PHOT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 871,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,979. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
GrowLife Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.