Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Drops By 85.2%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 11th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPM. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 144.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,524,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,574 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

GPM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

