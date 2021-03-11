Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Declines By 74.4%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the February 11th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

