Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Expands By 275.0%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HESAY stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.99. 9,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,325. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

