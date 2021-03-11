Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Grows By 318.3%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 318.3% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HCHDF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.