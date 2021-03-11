Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 373.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 373.5% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
