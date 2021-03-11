Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 373.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 373.5% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.