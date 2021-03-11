Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Expands By 238.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

IPA stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

