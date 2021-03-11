Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Declines By 97.9%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 11th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 3,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

