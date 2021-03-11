Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Declines By 97.9%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 11th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INSHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 3,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Inner Spirit
