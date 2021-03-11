Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Drops By 97.5%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. International Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

