Short Interest in INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Decreases By 96.1%

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILNLF remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. INV Metals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on INV Metals from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

