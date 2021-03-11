Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Expands By 1,100.0%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

