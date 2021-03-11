Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Increases By 375.6%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 375.6% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

