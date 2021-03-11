Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Increases By 375.6%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 375.6% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDTY stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Ipsidy Company Profile
