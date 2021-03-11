Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Grows By 300.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ISBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.95.
Isabella Bank Company Profile
