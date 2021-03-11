Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Grows By 300.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

