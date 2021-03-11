Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 472.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 472.8% from the February 11th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $70.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.