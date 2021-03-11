Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Expands By 237.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

