Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 77.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

